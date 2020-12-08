Defense min. vows Iran's cooperation to rebuild Syria

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated him on his appointment as the country's foreign minister.

Emphasizing that the enemy has not refrained from any action against the Iranian nation, he said that the same has been true of Syria in recent years.

Hatami pointed to the cowardly assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Dr. Fakhrizadeh, saying that these hostile actions of the enemy are due to their desperation.

Iranian Minister of Defense also stressed the determination of Iran to continue cooperation with Syria in the reconstruction phase of this country.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, condemned the recent terrorist act of the enemies in the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh.

It is a matter of pride that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the armed forces of this country continue to develop their progress despite the enmity of the United States and the Zionist regime, he said, adding that these assassinations will certainly not stop Iran from pursuing a scientific and defensive path.

Heading a delegation, Syrian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet and hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

ZZ/FNA13990918000599