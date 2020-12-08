8 December 2020 - 23:59

Signing of martyr Fakhrizadeh's memorial notebook by envoys

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – A number of ambassadors and high-ranking officials from different countries condemned the assassination of the scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by signing his memorial notebook at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.

   

