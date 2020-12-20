US has no right to to comment on Iran's presence in Syria

In an interview with Russia Today, Faisal Mekdad said that Iran's presence in Syria is legal and has been done at the request of Syria.

The Syrian foreign minister defended Iran's position against the pressures on its nuclear program, saying that he recently traveled to Tehran and the Iranians are not ready for any new negotiations on a nuclear deal.

But whether Washington returns to its commitments or not, in any case, Tehran still adheres to its obligations under the JCPOA agreement, he added.

He noted that the Iranian government has the right to make appropriate decisions in the national interest of its country if Washington does not return to its obligations under the existing agreement.

Mekdad also called on the US government-elected to reconsider its policy on Syria.

Referring to the Popular Resistance in the regions east of the Euphrates, he said that the only option for the US to end this problem is to withdraw its forces from Syria.

ZZ/IRN84155288