Iran hard revenge definite: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Iranian parliament member Mojtaba Rezakhah stressed that hard revenge on the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani is on the agenda of Iran’s Parliament and the case will surely be followed up seriously.

He went on to say, "General Soleimani was a special and prominent figure for us who played a very important role in ensuring the security of the country and the region."

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not forget the evil acts of the United States and its allies, he said, “If we do not respond such cowardly move of the United States strongly, the United States and its allies will certainly continue to do so and undermine the security of our people.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran adhered to all its obligations under the JCPOA, but the United States and Western countries not only did not fulfill their obligations but also assassinated General Soleimani, he said, adding that the United States is an evil country and it has created a lot of problems in the region; a country like the US can certainly not be dealt with by negotiations.

Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Rezakhah



