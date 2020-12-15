SPND budget increased by 256 percent: defense min.

"After the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that two important issues should be put on the agenda by all those involved, first, the pursuit of this crime and the definitive punishment of its perpetrators, and second, the pursuit of the martyr's scientific and technical efforts," said Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Tuesday.

Stating that the enemy in this incident sought to disrupt the process of scientific movement and the speed of progress of the Islamic Republic in the field of new technologies, he added, "The enemy was well aware that we have made significant progress in emerging and innovative areas, therefore, with this action, it tried to weaken the morale of the people and damage the security and authority of Iran."

"Our missile issues have caught the eye of the enemies," Hatami noted, adding, "We have strengthened our missile power every day."

He highlighted, "Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research will work harder than before."

"After the assassination of this martyr, all the employees and managers of the Ministry of Defense are determined to continue Fakhrizadeh's path, and the government, in a worthy action, increased the budget of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research by 256 percent," the defense minister said.

