Cinema Verite announces lineup of "Special Display" film

The films are as follows:

1-Qurantine Etudes by Farshad Fadaian

2-53 Coup by Taqi Amirani

3-Snow Will Stay by Marjan Khosravi

4-Faramoshkhaneh by Sahand Sarhadi, Seyyed Farhad Qodsi

5-Bolour Era by Amir Farzollahi

6-Cine Marx by Mitra Mehtarian, Sadeq Dehqan

7-Hero by Elham Aqalari

8-Madness by Sadra Aliback

The Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country from December 15 to 22, 2020.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event cinema Verite” announced the lineup of "Special Display" film.

MNA/PR