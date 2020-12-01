"Cinéma Vérité" announces lineup of Natl. Competition Section

The films are as follows:

**Short Documentary:

1-"Aq Soo" by Abdollah Azizi

2-"Alousan" by Mohsen Eslamzadeh

3-"Bawa (Father)" by Mohsen Kolivandi

4-"Brother form the Barrens" by Ali Assadi

5-"Play Maker" by Hadis Jan Bozorgi

6-"Parizad" by Mahdi Emani Shahmirzadi

7-"Boushi" Firm by Hadi Nemat Allahi

8-"I Won't Be Alone" by Yasser Talebi

9- "Haj Abolghasem Confectionery and Sons" by Mehrdad Khaki

10- |Aleppo Has No Sea" by Meysam Sabouhi

11-"Khanjan" by Babak Taheri

12- "About Father, About Death" by Farhad Behbahani

13- "A troubled Dream" by Ehsan Nikbakht

14- "Zarafshoon" by Mahdi Rajabian

15- "The Short Shadows" by Mhohsen Asgarizadeh

16- "Sarevo" by Mohsen Abdollahi

17- "Dry Lake Dragonflies" by Mohammad Sadeq Bektashian

18-"At Nights on the Way" by Hassan Malekzadeh

19- "Oak Shout" by Mohsen Sakha

20-"Kakol" by Hadi Sabet Shokatabadi

21-"Water Lorry" by Hddi Afarideh

22-"Dance a Little With Me" by Mostafa Amani

23-"Gando" by Teymour Qaderi

24-"Neysan" by Mohsen Zaifipour

25-"Vayu" by Panah Barkhoda –Rezaei

26- "Always Night, Always Day" by Yaser Khayyer

**Semi-Length Documentary:

27-"Anahid" by Hamidreza Alipour

28-"The Last Breath" by Faraz Fadaeian

29- "The Sound of the Tenth Night" by Somayeh Karimi

30- "Omidihe" by Ali Zahiri

31- "Return" by Farhad Varham

32-"On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani

33-" On the Shores of the Caspian" by Pejman Mazaheripour

34- "As a Souvenir" by Saeed Mohsen Safavipour

35- "An Instance" by Maryam Izadi

36-"Chamoun" by Arman Qoli Pour Dashtaki

37-" Immigrant Swallows" by Hassn Jafari

38-"In Search of Lost Time" by Mohammad-Sadeq Sameiefar

39-"Unfinished Road" by Asqar Qandi

40-"Rashow" by Reza Abbasi

41- "Sweet Wound" by Mahdi Baqeri

42-" Candle, Flower, Butterfly" by Mohammad Sadeq Bektashian

43-"Taher"by Amir Masoud Hosseini

44-"Talaroudan" by Reza Majlesi

45- "F-A" by Farshad Ektesabi

46- "The 19th Block" by Masoud Dehnavi

47-"Kal Fatemeh" by Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasari

48- "Flame Bird" by Hojjat Taheri

49-"Music Is My Life" by Mahdi Mahmoud

50- "Death and Dragon" by Omid Pakrou

51- "Houbara" by Fathollah Amiri, Nima Asqari

**Feature-Length Documentaries:

52-"Dawn Is There" by Mohsen Jahani, Hashem Masoudi

53- "Ayeneh Dar" by Pouyan Kazemi

54-" Iranian Animation" by Mahrdad Sheikhan

55- "Drink Dealer" by Mohammad Hassan Damanzan

56- "ISATIS" by Alireza Dehqan

57- "Fill in the Blanks" by Atiyeh Zare Arandi

58-"Iranian Eyes" by Sasan Falahfar

59-"House" by Afsaneh Salari

60- "Scorching Nagorno-Karabakh" by Sina Hossein Pour Asl

61-"In Soldier Clothes" by Mahdi Naqavian

62-" Tattoo Your Dreams" by Mahdi Ganji

63- "Residents of Lalehzar Streets Upper Floors" by Fariba Reisi

64-"Committee" by Abdolhossein Badrlou

65-"Ramadi Report" by Ali Mohammad Zolfaqari

66- "Captain Darya" by Maziar Moshtaq Gohari

67-" Eighteen Thousand Feet" by Mahdi Shamohammadi

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Cinéma Vérité will be held entirely online from December 8 to 15.

The number of the submitted films has been increased in comparison with the previous year edition which was 865 works.

According to the public relation center of Cinema Verite, out of 871 works, 476 are short, 209 mid-length, and 138 feature-length documentaries.

In the meantime, 154 works will participate in the Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition and 136 films in the Coronavirus special section of the event.

The selected works of the festival will be announced in near future.

