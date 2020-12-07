Iran-Romania ties not harmed under pressures: envoy

A meeting held between Adrian Kozjacski, the ambassador of Romania in Tehran, and Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel the president of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature on Monday.

In this meeting, the Romanian envoy, who has been graduated in Persian language and literature from the University of Tehran, hailed the economic and political cooperation of Iran and Romania in light of their century-old relations.

Kozjacski described the Iran-Romania relation as a tree whose root will not be hurt under the sanctions imposed by the arrogant powers of the world.

Haddad Adel, for his part, hoped that the positive path of relations between the two countries continues, adding, “Undoubtedly, Your perfect command of Persian languages has had a great impact on your success in your mission in Iran, therefore, you can consider Iran as your cultural homeland."

