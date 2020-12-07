Iran-Syria rounds of talks begin in Tehran

Iranian FM Zarif and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad started holding the first round of mutual talks in Tehran.

In a related tweet on Monday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote: "Today, Iran is hosting the newly appointed Syrian FM in his first foreign trip."

"Agenda: Review of the latest situation of the Syrian crisis, bilateral relations, and regional cooperation," he added.

"Political solutions are the only possible option to end the current crisis," he underlined.

"Iran stands beside the Syrian people and the government in the fight against terrorism," Khatibzadeh vowed.

