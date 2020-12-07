  1. Politics
Dec 7, 2020, 12:39 PM

Iran-Syria rounds of talks begin in Tehran

Iran-Syria rounds of talks begin in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The first round of meetings and talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and Syria kicked off in Tehran on Monday.

Iranian FM Zarif and his Syrian counterpart  Faisal Mekdad started holding the first round of mutual talks in Tehran.

In a related tweet on Monday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote: "Today, Iran is hosting the newly appointed Syrian FM in his first foreign trip."

"Agenda: Review of the latest situation of the Syrian crisis, bilateral relations, and regional cooperation," he added.

"Political solutions are the only possible option to end the current crisis," he underlined.

"Iran stands beside the Syrian people and the government in the fight against terrorism," Khatibzadeh vowed.

HJ/

News Code 166859

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News