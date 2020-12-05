Syria Constitution talks to resume in January: UN envoy

Geir Pedersen told reporters at the UN that there was "some common ground" after five days of talks, Anadolu reported.

"So, when the next meeting will be starting on the 25th of January, the COVID situation allowing, what we will be discussing is then constitutional principles or basic principles of the Constitution," he said.

"I'm very pleased to be able to inform you that the small body … have now agreed. And I think this is actually the first time we have managed to do that," Pedersen said.

The round of negotiations to secure peace in Syria began Monday in Geneva, with heavy restrictions placed by the UN on access to delegates because of the pandemic.

The small constitutional committee is important, said the UN envoy.

"It can build trust and confidence. And it can start to address some key issues in the conflict. And it can be a door opener, and as I've also added, it cannot alone resolve the conflict," he said.

Faster progress is needed, not only on the ground and also in international cooperation.

Pedersen said it is essential to make progress within the international format to build trust and take more effective steps at a better pace.

