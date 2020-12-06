  1. Politics
Dec 6, 2020, 3:36 PM

New Syrian FM to make first foreign visit to Tehran

New Syrian FM to make first foreign visit to Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Syria’s newly-appointed foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, will make his first foreign visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Sunday, saying that Mekdad is scheduled to hold separate meetings with senior Iranian officials, including his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during his trip to Tehran.

Issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional and international developments, as well as Syria’s new constitution, will be discussed during Mekdad’s visit.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mekdad as the new foreign minister on November 22 to replace his predecessor Walid al-Muallem, who had recently passed away.

MR/FNA13990916000763

News Code 166827

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News