New Syrian FM to make first foreign visit to Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Sunday, saying that Mekdad is scheduled to hold separate meetings with senior Iranian officials, including his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during his trip to Tehran.

Issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional and international developments, as well as Syria’s new constitution, will be discussed during Mekdad’s visit.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mekdad as the new foreign minister on November 22 to replace his predecessor Walid al-Muallem, who had recently passed away.

