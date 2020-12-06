Betsy A. McLane's master class in Cinéma Vérité

McLane is the Director Emerita of the International Documentary Association. She holds degrees in cinema: a BFA from Ithaca College, MA, and a Ph.D. from The University of Southern California School of Media Arts.

She has taught courses on film and documentary at Loyola Marymount University, The University of Vermont, Emerson College, The University of Southern California, and California State University, San Bernadino, Palm Desert Campus.

Betsy A. McLane

She is a Past President of the University Film and Video Association and most recently served as the Project Director for The American Documentary Showcase, a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State.

She is the author of the "A New History of Documentary Film" book which offers a much-needed resource, considering the very rapid changes taking place within documentary media.

Building upon the best-selling 2005 edition, Betsy McLane keeps the same chronological examination, factual reliability, ease of use, and accessible prose style as before, while also weaving three new threads - Experimental Documentary, Visual Anthropology, and Environmental/Nature Films - into the discussion.

She provides emphasis on archival and preservation history, present practices, and future needs for documentaries.

The festival has several sections including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

