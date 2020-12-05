Hezbollah drones capture footage of Zionist military (+VIDEO)

In the last episode of Al-Manar TV Channel’s Documentary, Secrets of Second Liberation, Hezbollah drones appeared capturing footage of the Zionist military command sites in the occupied Galilee and Shebaa Farms,

The resistance group's drones managed to penetrate all the security and military measures taken by the Israeli army which was supposed to be on alert as it was reported to be conducting drills.

Israeli analysts considered that the danger posed by Hezbollah on the northern front represents a nightmare, citing the Resistance's groundbreaking military achievements against the terrorist groups in Syria. It is worth noting that the Al-Manar documentary covered the various aspects of Hezbollah campaign against the militants in Syria, concentrating on the battles on Lebanon’s northeastern borders.

In the same episode, Hezbollah forces appear conducting drills and showing advanced military skills that reinforce their firepower for the sake of achieve victory over any enemy.

MNA/PR