Nasrallah calls for punishing those behind Beirut explosion

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Thursday that the Beirut port incident was cruel to all Lebanese, and the most important problem faced by this calamity was political recruitment.

On August 4, 2020, a terrible and catastrophic explosion rocked the port of Beirut, killing 220 people and injuring more than 6,000 others.

Among those who should be condemned for the tragedy are the political parties and media who took political advantage of it from the very first hours of the blast, he said.

He went on to say that some individuals abused the pain of families of victims to achieve their political goals, using this incident in the fight against the Resistance and Hezbollah.

In the end, the Secretary General of Hezbollah demanded impartiality in the judicial process of investigating the Beirut explosion case and punishment of those responsible for this incident.

RHM/IRN84844871