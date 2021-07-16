Hariri's planned resignation escape to parliamentary election

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, saying he was unable to form a government, nine months after taking up the challenge.

Hariri withdrew from forming the government after nine months of delays and blocking domestic and foreign routes to return to the prime minister's palace. He eventually decided to run for parliamentary elections.

He, on Thursday, launched his election campaign against Hezbollah, while the struggles were prepared by the Americans and the French.

Washington and Paris have called for the formation of a parliamentary majority against Hezbollah.

Back in October 2020, Hariri vowed to quickly form a government of non-partisan experts to prevent the country from collapsing, but in the months following his appointment, the Lebanese livelihood was destroyed.

His resignation from establishing a new Lebanese cabinet was predictable from the first months of his appointment because he already knew that as long as Saudi Arabia has the right to veto it, he would not be able to continue negotiations to form a government.

As a matter of fact, Hariri and his family have always played as a lever of pressure against the Resistance and the Lebanese people.

He lacks the power and charisma of his father, and the only reason he remains in Lebanese politics is that he is a good tool for Saudi Arabia, France, and the West to shift the balance in favor of the opposition.

The point is that demonstrations and clashes in Lebanon began shortly after his resignation.

The purpose of the unrest is to weaken the Resistance and to create chaos in a country that is suffering enough from economic collapse.

The plot is definitely planned by Saudi Arabia and the westerners who meet their needs by Hariri.

