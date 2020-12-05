California endorses Biden’s win

Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors to 279, according to a tally from The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory, CBS News reported.

This is while President Trump continues to deny Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalized.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump's legal team presented what it described as evidence of election fraud in Georgia's Fulton County, saying that surveillance footage had revealed election staffers allegedly staying behind after observers were told to leave and pulling out boxes with ballots from underneath a table, according to Sputnik.

The Trump campaign on Friday filed a new lawsuit in Georgia seeking to invalidate the state's election results after "tens of thousands of illegal votes" were allegedly included in the Georgia presidential vote.

The lawsuit demands to render the state election results "null and void".

"What was filed today clearly documents that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify", Ray S. Smith III, lead counsel of the Trump campaign, said regarding the lawsuit. "The massive irregularities, mistakes and potential fraud violate the Georgia Election Code, making it impossible to know with certainty the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia".

The statement revealed that the lawsuit includes sworn affidavits from Georgia residents who claim to have witnessed "failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots, the appearance of mysterious "pristine" absentee ballots not received in official absentee ballots envelopes".

MAH/PR