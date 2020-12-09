US Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to reverse Pennsylvania vote

President Trump has so far refused to concede to what he calls election fraud, claiming that this year's election was "rigged" by Democrats in order to put Joe Biden ahead in the presidential race.

The petition was filed by Republican Mike Kelly, who has argued against the legitimacy of the mail-in-ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election and requested an emergency injunction seeking to overturn the results.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied", the court filing said on Tuesday.

On November 24, the Pennsylvania Department of State certified Biden as the winner in the election, with 80,555 votes over President Trump, according to the final tally. The data shows Biden had 3,458,229 votes while Trump received 3,377,674 votes.

Another vital decision from the Supreme Court is pending related to a lawsuit submitted by the state of Texas this week. The lawsuit is asking the Supreme Court to block the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from participating in the electoral college even though they have already certified election results that show Biden as the winner.

While formally greenlighting the transition process, Trump has refused to concede, claiming the victory was "stolen" from him via mass fraud and irregularities involving the use of mail-in ballots, much criticized by the US president. Trump's legal team has filed numerous lawsuits in the key states, where they believe election fraud could have taken place.

The Electoral College is set to meet on December 14 to decide who will be the next president of the United States.

