All terrorist groups in region graduated from Saudi-Madrassas

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "For decades, Wahabism—nurtured by colonial powers—has been *the* source of bigotry, hatred & terrorism in our region — and beyond."

"Fact: Every terrorist group in our region has graduated from Saudi-funded Madrassas," he added.

"No amount of Saudi obfuscation can hide this ugly reality," Khatibzadeh stressed.

Iranian diplomat went on to say, "Their atrocities in #Yemen, & the infamous Khashoggi case are just some of their other stunts."

"The latest: standing alongside the leading state-sponsor of terrorism against Palestinians," he added, saying, "Saudis must change course. The policy of inflaming tension is no longer tenable."

His tweet came as Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir in recent tweets wrote, "Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood?"

"It is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assasinations; unlike Iran, which has done so since the Khomeini Revolution in 1979. Ask us, and ask many other countries who have lost many of their citizens due to Iran’s criminal and illegal behavior!," he claimed.

