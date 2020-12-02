Iran records 13,621 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Speaking at her daily briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 989,572 with the death toll standing at 48,990.

678,054 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that 6,212,694 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She went on to say that 2,246 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,828 people are in critical condition.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 1.4 with 64,281,440 million known cases of infection and more than 44.5 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

