UNSC to discuss JCPOA in Dec.: president

Speaking in a video press conference on December 1, the organ’s President for the month Jerry Matthews Matjila (South Africa) pointed to the Council's agenda for December.

The third week will feature Middle East briefings on Syria and Yemen as well as one on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), he said, according to the UN press service.

Before the Christmas break, the Council will hear briefings on the Middle East peace process, including the question of Palestine, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme, he added.

Elsewhere, when asked about the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, he said the Council has not received any request to act on that matter, but the meeting on Iran’s nuclear programme later this month will be held in “a new global environment”.

Iran and major world powers signed a deal in 2015 according to which Tehran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of the international sanctions. However, in May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal and imposed severe unilateral sanctions on Iran's economy, which is often described by Iranian officials as 'economic terrorism'.

The Islamic Republic, in response, reduced its commitments to the deal, highlighting that all its steps are reversible as soon as other parties to the deal ensure Iran's economic interests under the accord.

MAH/PR