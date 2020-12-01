  1. Politics
Turkish politician:

Terror attack on Iran scientist Fakhrizadeh, a heinous crime

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) slamed the assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ and termed it as a heinous crime.

Speaking in a weekly session of MHP in Turkish Parliament on Tue., Devlet Bahçeli reiterated that terror attack on Iranian scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’ was a heinous crime.

"The assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Nov. 27 in a gun attack in Tehran was a grave murder, no different from the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani" this January, Devlet Bahceli told his party's parliamentary group, Anadolu reported.

"It is clear that this brutal attack was carried out in a very organized manner," he said, adding that such attacks are terrorism. "What grabs our attention is the timing of the assassination," he said.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday Nov. 27 in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

