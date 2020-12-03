Zarif to address 2020 Rome MED

According to the report, Zarif will have a virtual meeting with Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations and Paolo Magri, Executive Vice President and Director of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

The Mediterranean Dialogue in Italy is a global conference in which officials and representatives from around the world, including government officials, entrepreneurs, civil society, university professors, and the mass media, attend each year to discuss the Mediterranean and other important international issues.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s edition of the event is being held virtually.

MAH/PR