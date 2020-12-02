Borrell says he will continue to work to preserve JCPOA

In a tweet on Wednesday, Josep Borrell wrote, "Spoke with @JZarif about developments in Iran and EU-Iran relations."

"I also stressed the importance of preserving #JCPOA," he added.

"I will continue as coordinator to work towards full implementation by all parties," Borrell said.

Referring to the assassination of the Iranian scientist, Borrell also on Tuesday said that the recent assassination of Iranian physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is a criminal act and will not stop Tehran from "going nuclear".

Borrell also wished that the European Union would be able to persuade the United States to return to the nuclear deal and Iran to go back to full compliance with nuclear responsibilities as envisioned by the JCPOA. The diplomat added that a date for the next meeting of JCPOA had been already set and it would be held before Christmas.

