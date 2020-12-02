Iran ranked among states with high efficiency turbine tech.

The ability to manufacture turbines of high efficiency power plants (Class F) was created in the country by acquiring the technical knowledge of this type of turbine.

Thus, Islamic Republic of Iran was ranked among the countries holding this technology.

Last year, with the efforts made in this regard, efficiency of thermal power plants reached its highest level in the history of electricity industry, rising to about 38.56% for the first time.

This issue led to the efficiency of Iran's power plants being higher than many developed countries and proper planning to continue this situation was put on the agenda.

Accordingly, it was decided to achieve an average efficiency of 39% in thermal power plants in the year named after “Surge in Production".

One of the effective factors in increasing the efficiency of thermal power plants is the conversion of gas power plants into combined cycle. With the implementation of this plan, efficiency of these units will increase from about 33% to 47% to 50% and will play a significant role in optimal gas fuel consumption.

Project Commissioner of Thermal Power Plant Combined Cycle Power Plants Alireza Nasrollahi said, “In the past, it was not possible to do engineering in the field of designing gas turbines, but today, within the framework of technical knowhow, we obtained the process of designing and manufacturing zero to one hundred of these turbines by MAPNA Group companies.”

Benefited from high technical knowhow and knowledge, the country is ready to build power plants with higher efficiency, he added.

