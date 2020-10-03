464-MW electricity adds to capacity of thermal power plants

Esmail Namazi broke the news on Sat., and reiterated, “With the implementation of plans to remove production barriers in old steam-operated unit, 464-megawatt electricity has been added to the power generation capacity of existing power plants.”

By implementing projects to improve practical capacity of gas units, 1,565-megawatt electricity has been added to the electricity generation capacity of thermal power plants since 2016, he added.

Turning to the increase of 2,000-megawatt in the power generation capacity of power plants by implementing improvement and modernization projects, he added, “Construction of these power plant projects is done through spending huge cost.”

Thermal power plants in the country either have steam turbines or gas turbines or combined cycle (gas and steam turbines), he said, adding, “Two parameters of altitude and ambient temperature are very effective in the output power of gas turbines, so that the higher the altitude and the higher the ambient temperature, output power of the turbine will be decreased.”

