Iran’s export value of steel products tops $1.5bn in 7 months

The statistics of Iran’s foreign trade showed that 4,375,851 tons of steel products, valued at $1.590 billion, were exported from the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, so that billet and bloom accounted for 76.8 percent of total steel exports share.

Based on the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country’s export value of steel products registered a 37 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 10.5 million tons of steel products and ingot in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2020).

In the same direction, the country imported 633,665 tons of steel products in the first seven months of the current year, showing a 51 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,191,000 tons of steel ingot were exported in seven months of current year.

The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) stated that 2,451,000 tons of billet and bloom as well as 740,000 tons of slab were exported from the country from March 21 to Oct. 22.

MA/IRN84127866