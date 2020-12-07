Talks underway between Iran, Iraq to boost mutual trade tie

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met and held talk with Iraqi Minister of Commerce Dr. Alaa Ahmed Al-Jubouri in Baghdad on Monday to strengthen and enhance trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

Iranian and Iraqi sides explored avenues for broadening bilateral trade and commerce between the two neighboring countries.

In this meeting, the two sides also exchanged their views on the topics of organizing Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission which is going to be held in Tehran in near future.

Following up joint economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Iraq is one of the main missions of Iranian Embassy in Iraq, Masjedi said, adding, “To achieve this goal, a specialized committee has been launched in this respect.”

Since the new Iraqi government took office, several meetings have been held with the Iraqi ministers and economic officials, including ministers of finance, oil, agriculture, transportation, planning, housing and urban development, trade and electricity, Masjedi added.

All these measures are in line with the economic approach of Iranian Embassy in Baghdad and mission of developing and strengthening ties between Iran and Iraq in this sector, he said, adding, “Economic relations between the two countries are now at a high level.”

Earlier, Iranian Envoy to Iraq Masjedi in an interview with IRNA had emphasized that, despite existence of problems in region and current condition caused by the coronavirus global pandemic, not only economic ties between Iran and Iraq has not been reduced but also it has been increased.

