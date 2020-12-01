Iranian film ‘Warehouse’ wins at Brazil’s GIMFA

Iranian short film ‘Warehouse’, directed by Hossein Torkjoosh, has won the Best Short Film and the Best Actor Awards at Gralha International Monthly Film Awards (GIMFA) in Brazil.

The short film has vied for awards in nine sections of the event, which was held online on November 30.

The storyline of Warehouse happens in the social sphere and with the focus on an incident in a paper waste warehouse. With the entrance of the police and consequent series of judgments, the story will be entangled with some challenges.

Warehouse experienced its first international participation in the Nukhu Award 2020, which was held online in New York City on October 10.

