Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 2

Kayhan
Next fiscal’s budget based on non-oil activities
European research institute says maximum pressure against Iran has failed
FM spox says Iran to give most excruciating response to terror attack perpetrators
Shahrvand
Govt. spox: Nuclear program decisions not bound to a single branch of power
Jomhoori Eslami
Govt. opposes Parl. plan on nuclear program
Oil output cut awaiting non-OPEC states’ decision
Yemen war has claimed over 233,000 lives so far: UN
Etela’at
Saudi-led war in Yemen killed 233,000 people in five years
Zarif: US, Israelis gave Fakhrizadeh name to IAEA
Iran renews coronavirus restrictions in red cities
MR
Your Comment