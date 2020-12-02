Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 2

Kayhan

Next fiscal’s budget based on non-oil activities

European research institute says maximum pressure against Iran has failed

FM spox says Iran to give most excruciating response to terror attack perpetrators

Shahrvand

Govt. spox: Nuclear program decisions not bound to a single branch of power

Jomhoori Eslami

Govt. opposes Parl. plan on nuclear program

Oil output cut awaiting non-OPEC states’ decision

Yemen war has claimed over 233,000 lives so far: UN

Etela’at

Zarif: US, Israelis gave Fakhrizadeh name to IAEA

Iran renews coronavirus restrictions in red cities

