Terror attack perpetrators to face most excruciating response

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will give an excruciating response to the perpetrators and murderers of martyr Fakhrizadeh,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday during his weekly presser.

Referring to the widespread condemnation of the heinous terror attack, the spokesman said, “After the martyrdom of Dr. Fakhrizadeh, we received a large number messages from across the world."

“In the Persian Gulf region, all but one country condemned the terrorist attack. Iran's neighboring countries and allies, and even those who were not allies of Iran, deplored the assassination."

He underlined, "All know that this condemnation is aimed at the occupying regime of Israel.”

According to Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has put the assassination case on top of its agenda, saying that the issue is being followed on the international level.

Iranian diplomat’s detainment in Belgium ‘a plot’

Khatibzadeh also referred to Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat who was arrested in Germany back in 2018 on the false charges of being linked to a bomb attack plot in the French capital of Paris.

He said Iran has announced its position from the beginning that this detainment and such procedure is illegal due to the breach of diplomatic impunity of governments and diplomats.

“This is a bad innovation on the path of diplomatic immunity.”

He said this has been a plot which has been directed by the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group on the one hand and the elements of maximum pressure on the other hand.

In June 2018, Belgian authorities said that Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi had been arrested in Germany over suspicions of plotting a bomb attack on a meeting of the terrorist Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) in Paris attended by US President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and several former European and Arab ministers.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the claims about Assadi constituted a "sinister false flag ploy."

No report on any drone attack against IRGC general

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman dismissed the credibility of reports circulated by some foreign media outlets on a drone attack against an IRGC general at Iraq-Syria borders.

“We have not received any report in this regard, and it seems more of a media propaganda,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman noted that such reports should be directly rendered by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces spokesperson should comment in this regard. We have not received any credible report on such issue,” he added.

Some foreign media claimed an airstrike killed a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) at the Iraq-Syria border late last night.

MR/FNA13990911000236