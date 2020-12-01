Iran's nuclear, defense knowledge cannot be assassinated

"Certainly, terrorists will not achieve their goals. Our nuclear and defense knowledge can not be assassinated," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Referring to the assassination of the Iranian top scientist Dr. Fakhrizadeh, he said: "Our nation has not been influenced by the terrorist attack but they have become smarter and more united in supporting our national interest and against the real enemies of our nation."

He added that the enemies seek psychological warfare against the Iranian nation and sow insecurity and unrest in the region.

The spox said that the terrorists know that they can not confront and tolerate Iran's determination and its effective role in peace, security, and the international community.

No one can avert Iran from having access to peaceful nuclear technology, he added.

Rabeie reiterated Iran's right to give a proper response to the assassination of the top Iranian scientist.

