Martyr Fakhrizadeh laid to rest in Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral ceremony was only attended by high-ranking Iranian military commanders and the family of martyr Fakhrizadeh.

The funeral procession of martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) on Monday morning, where the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha’ani, Police Chief Commander Brigadier General Ashrati, Minister of Intelligence Alavi, Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ghassem Taghizadeh, Army Chief Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi as well as some government officials.

Before Monday, separate funeral processions were held in Imam Reza's holy shrine in Mashhad, Hazrat Masoumeh shrine in Qom, and Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

