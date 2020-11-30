Funeral procession of martyr Fakhrizadeh held at MoD

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha’ani, Police Chief Commander Brigadier General Ashrati, Minister of Intelligence Alavi, Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ghassem Taghizadeh, Army Chief Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi as well as some government officials

Top Iranian nuclear and defense scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

MA/5084143