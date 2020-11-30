Perpetrators of Fakhrizadeh terror must await Iran's response

The funeral ceremony of the Martyr Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh held with the presence of Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami as well other state officials.

Today it’s time to bid farewell to someone who lived his whole life in the path of right, said Hatami in this ceremony stressing that the vicious assassination of the Iranian scientist made him a role model for Iranian youth and students.

"In order to continue the path of Fakhri Zadeh, in the Sunday cabinet meeting, we decided to double the budget of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense in the next Iranian year", Hatami announced.

Now, Fakhri Zadeh is a universal figure at the international level, and it is a beginning to the failures of the enemies of the Islamic Republic, he noted.

Today, it is 40 years that enemies claim that the military option is on the table, but, they did not have the courage or the opportunity to use it, he said and added, “Eventually they had to put their so-called option under the table with shame.”

Iran's Defense Minister also warned that no crime, assassination, or stupid move will go unanswered.

“In line with the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we won’t stop pursuing the case of the criminals and perpetuates of the terrorist attack”, he underlined.

“I sincerely thank all nations and governments who voiced their objection over the assassination” he also said, adding, “And the governments who didn’t condemn such terrorists’ move, must bear in mind that compromising with arrogant terrorists makes them more arrogant.”

