No past meeting between martyr Fakhrizadeh, IAEA officials

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the remarks on Sunday following the comments raised by some media outlets regarding the inspections of IAEA from Iran’s nuclear facilities and reiterated, “Martyr Fakhrizadeh had not had any meetings or conversations with the former Director General of IAEA, inspectors or officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency and allegations made in this regard have no basis.”

Principally, inspections are carried out on the basis of legal principles accepted in the agreements inked between Islamic Republic of Iran and IAEA i.e. rules of ‘safeguards’ or ‘protocols’ are carried out and not beyond that and no unusual inspections have happened and will not happen, Kamalvandi added.

If, due to the political and security considerations, a new decision is taken by Iranian Parliament and high-ranking officials in this regard, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will implement it as its executor

Deputy Head of AEOI for Parliament’s Legal and International Affairs pointed to the rumors spread by some media outlets and officials with regards to the Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s meeting with the IAEA officials and inspectors, Kamalvandi stated, “This is basically not true. Martyr Fakhrizadeh had not had any meetings or conversations with the former Director General, inspectors or officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the allegations in this regard have no basis.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the dimensions of measures taken by enemies of the Islamic Revolution in various arenas and added, “The enemies of the country have been defeated by the Islamic Revolution in the field of hard- and soft power, and with these inhuman and brutal actions, they are trying to target technology, knowledge and security of our country.”

When Zionists came to this conclusion that they cannot prevent the country’s nuclear development and technological progress, they resorted to assassinate country’s nuclear scientist ‘Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’, Spokesman of AEOI Kamalvandi added.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

