Nov 27, 2020, 5:31 PM

Top Iranian scientist 'Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' assassinated

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Top Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

He played a great role in boosting Iran's defense capabilities.

