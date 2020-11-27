Terror attack not to set back Iran nuclear program

Spokesman for Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the assassination of nuclear scientists does not set back Iran’s nuclear program.

In a tweet on Friday, Abolfazl Amouei denounced the terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’, reiterating that the assassination of nuclear scientists does not set back Iran’s nuclear program.

“Nuclear knowledge is indigenized and will be developed by national will in response to assassinations. #Retaliation is a RIGHT, he tweeted.

According to the Public Relations office of the Ministry of Defense, Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was attacked during an armed clash between his bodyguards and unknown assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province, on Friday.

He was martyred despite intensive treatment at the hospital.

