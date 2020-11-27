Scientist's assassination a coward move with Israeli role

In a message on Friday, Zarif strongly condemned the cowardice of terrorists in the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Head of Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), affiliated to the Ministry of Defense.

Foreign Minister Zarif expressed his deep condolences on the martyrdom of this prominent nuclear scientist and successful director to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, noble people of the country, his companions at the Ministry of Defense especially his esteemed family.

Following his condolence message, Zarif tweeted, “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror.”

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

MNA