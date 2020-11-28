Terrorists won't disrupt Iranian scientists will for progress

In a message on Saturday on the martyrdom of Iranian physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Rouhani said that indeed, this vicious terrorist attack emanated from the enemies’ repeated failures in hindering the Iranian nations’ scientific progress and honor.

Here is the text of the president’s message:

Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance, and their Zionist mercenaries, were stained with the blood of another Iranian, causing deep grief in across the nation for losing a hard-working scientist.

Undoubtedly, this horrific terrorist incident is due to the inability of the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation against the scientific movement and the honors and capabilities of the great nation of Iran. It also comes after the enemies’ repeated defeats in the region and other political arenas, and the depth of their malice and resentment.

But the enemies of our nation should know that the martyrdom of those such as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will not only not disrupt the will of the youth and scientists of Iran to follow the path of accelerated scientific growth and conquer the peaks of honor, but it will also make them more determined to continue the path of this precious martyr.

Undoubtedly, the Ministry of Defense will fill the vacancy of this great scientist with the help of his hard-working and selfless colleagues and students.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the respectable family of this great martyr and to the Iranian nation and the scientific community.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

