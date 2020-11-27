Veteran stage, screen actor ‘Parziv Pourhosseini’ dies at 79

Prominent cinema, theater and TV actor, who had recently been hospitalized for his infection to coronavirus and was under intensive care, died of COVID-19.

In a talk with Mehr News Agency, Pourang Pourhosseini, son of Parviz Pourhosseini, confirmed the death of his father.

Parviz Pourhossein was born on Sept. 1941. He was a graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Tehran, who acted in the field of theater in the works of prominent directors such as Peter Brook, Arbi Avansian, Hamid Samandarian, Bahram Beizai and Ali Rafiei.

MA/5071203