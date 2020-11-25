Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack just days after turning 60.

The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just three weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally notorious - amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the famous 'Hand of God' goal.

He also achieved league success with Italian side Napoli, winning the Serie A title in 1987 and 1990, along with an Italian Cup in 1987 and a Uefa Cup in 1991.

But it was also during these years that his addiction to cocaine took hold. In 1991, the year he left the club, he was banned for 15 months for drug violations.

In 1994 he was thrown out of the World Cup in America after failing a drugs test, before retiring from football in 1997.

In 1999 and 2000 he was taken to hospital suffering heart problems, the second time requiring a respirator to breathe.

In 2004, he was again treated in hospital for severe heart and respiratory problems linked to his drug abuse.

He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and received treatment for alcohol abuse.

In January, he had surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach and in July he underwent a knee operation.

Three week ago he was admitted to hospital for surgery on a blood clot in his brain, before being discharged to recover at home.

It was there that he died on Wednesday.

The Argentine news outlet Clarin broke the news on Wednesday, describing the news of Maradona's passing as having a 'worldwide impact'.

The sad news was confirmed by Maradona's lawyer. Soon, tributes were pouring in from all over the world of football.

Maradona left hospital on November 11 just eight days after being admitted for emergency brain surgery.

The iconic former Argentinian footballer was driven away from the private Olivos Clinic just before 6pm on November 11 as hundreds of fans of photographers tried to get a glimpse of him.

Maradona was hospitalised the previous week and had to have an emergency operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.

