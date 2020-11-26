US expanding its military base in Iraqi Erbil

A local source reported that the US is rebuilding and developing a military airport in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan province.

The source told Almaalomah that the US forces are expanding the Al-Harir base by developing new missile systems and training platforms.

He went on to say that these actions indicate that the US intends to stay in Iraqi Kurdistan for a longer period of time.

He maintained that the US is striving to turn the Al-Harir base into one of the largest bases in Iraq and the Middle East and new constructions aim at expanding the airport to accommodate more fighter jets.

