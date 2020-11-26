154 works submitted to Documentary section of Cinema Verite

In this section of the festival, documentaries on the subject of entrepreneurship, production leap, innovative businesses, online sales, production boom, prosperity of the national economy, etc. are selected and will be screened.

In the previous edition of the festival, three of Iranian artists managed to win the prizes in the Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition section of festival as follows:

The third prize and festival trophy, honorary diploma, and the cash prize of 100 million Rials were awarded to “Mohammad Saghafi” for “The Pen”.

The second prize, the festival trophy, honorary diploma, and the cash prize of 120 million Rials were been awarded to “Mohammad Vaeezi” for “Dream of Water”.

And the first prize including the festival trophy, honorary diploma, and the cash prize of 150 million Rials were awarded to “Mehdi Ghanji” for “I Want to be a King”.

In the meantime, the honorary diploma of this thematic section has been jointly awarded to “Aliakbar Roofougaran” the subject of “The Pen” and “Mohammad Ghaempanah” the subject of “Dream of Water”.

Since, the economy and culture are closely related and culture building is needed to improve economic conditions especially while Iran is under a series of illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

In the meantime, the current Iranian year of 1399 has been called as the "year of jump in production", as a result Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition section of the festival will motivate young generation to focus on the ways which create prosperity, economic achievements and bring a tangible change in the lives of the people.

Culture is one of the most important and fundamental components in the development of any country, so everyone should work hard to redouble the level of society's culture, especially economics. As a result, holding the Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition section could play a pivotal role in this respect.

So far 871 works have been submitted to different sections of the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite”.

The number of the submitted films has been increased in comparison with the previous year edition which was 865 works.

According to the public relation center of Cinema Verite, out of 871 works, 476 are short, 209 mid-length, and 138 feature-length documentaries.

In the meantime, 154 works will participate in the Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition and 136 films in the Coronavirus special section of the event.

The selected works of the festival will be announced in near future.

Presided by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” will be held in online format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

FA/PR