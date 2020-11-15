  1. Politics
Police seize over 2 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s counter-narcotics forces busted over 2 tons of different illicit drugs in Khash city of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, Iran.

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Sunday noting that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police dismantled a drug trafficking band who intended to transfer a drug cargo from Khash city of Sistan and Baluchistan to the central provinces of the country.

“In this operation, the anti-narcotic polices busted 2 tons and 155,700 kg of illicit drug including one ton and 542,700 kg of opium, 562 kg of hashish and 51 kg of glass,” he said adding that 5 smugglers were also arrested and handed to the Judiciary officials.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

