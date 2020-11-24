Veteran film director Kambuzia Partovi passes away at 65

Partovi, the prominent director of children's cinema and scriptwriter of many films, including Muhammad: The Messenger of God, passed away on Tuesday morning in Day Hospital in Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

Kambuzia Partovi was born in Rasht. After studying theatre arts in school he wrote mainly scripts for TV series.

In 1988 he made his feature film debut with Golnar. His 2007 film Café Transit, which received a special mention at Mar del Plata film festival, was selected by Iran as its candidate for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

He has written screenplays for other directors and trained and supported many Iranian artists and filmmakers. He has received several domestic and international awards.

Recently, he was recently honoured at the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (ICFF).

