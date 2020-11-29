Rouhani condoles on passing of senior politician

In a message on Sunday, Rouhani expressed commiseration over the passing of Shahidi, a former vice president and head of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the seminaries, his honorable family of and his pupils.

“This compassionate and devoted cleric, throughout his life with his blessings and revolutionary efforts, served in the different sectors, including the Parliament and Armed Forces,” Rouhani said.

His selfless struggles in the path of development will undoubtedly remain in the memory of the grateful people of Iran, the president added.

Hojjatoleslam Shahidi was appointed as Vice President and Head of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation in 2013. He announced his resignation in June 2020 due to poor health conditions.

He had also served as the president’s advisor from 2009 to 2011.

Other senior politicians, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri and President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, have expressed condolences over the passing of the senior cleric and political figure.

