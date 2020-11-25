Basij God-given blessing, great wealth for Iranian nation

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a letter on the anniversary of the formation of Basij forces on Nov. 25, 1979.

The text of the letter is as follows:

Basij is a great and brilliant relic of Imam Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution who issued the order of setting up Basij, and a manifestation of purity, sincerity, insight, and effort as well as national authority.

When it comes to talking about scientific activities and new technologies, defending the independence and stability of the country on a national scale, and creating a spiritual atmosphere in the country, the name of Basij shines everywhere.

Basij is a great wealth and God-given blessing for the Iranian nation.

The enemies of the Iranian nation have always been thinking of destroying or neutralizing Basij forces, therefore, all members of Basij forces and officials must consider themselves obliged to nullify the enemy's plots and proceed with trust, sincerity, and planning.

