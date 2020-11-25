Our resistance will lead to enemies’ decline

“The enemy has changed the position of its animosity; it has targeted our people’s religion, culture, livelihood and health,” Major General Salami said on Wednesday, in a speech on the occasion of Basij Week.

However, he added, the Iranian nation, along with selfless Basij volunteer forces, will continue their steadfastness against such pressures, till the enemies’ hegemonies decline.

“We will stand firm till the end… Basij is also continuing this path to defend the high values of the nation under the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also issued a message on Wednesday on the occasion of Basij Week, which marks the anniversary of the Basij force’s creation nearly a year after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution under the direction of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

The Leader described Basij as great wealth and God-given blessing for the Iranian nation, saying, that this is why the enemies of the Iranian nation have always been thinking of destroying or neutralizing Basij."

