Iranians' vigilance foils enemies plots: IRGC cmdr.

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of IRGC said that the insight of the people and the vigilance of the IRGC and the Basij foiled the enemy's plot to achieve its goal in November last year.

Referring to some mischief of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution in some cities of Tehran province in November of last year, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said, "We also witnessed the enemy trying to achieve its goal in November of the current year."

He said that the enemies' attempt to achieve their goal to make some unrest in the country in November of this year has been failed, adding, "In November of the current year, no gathering took place in the country and a 100% defeat was achieved for the counter-revolution and the enemies of Iran."

