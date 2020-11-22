Iran’s resistance drove US away from its strategic position

“The United States is in dire financial crisis, and its military power is exhausted as a powerful resistance [Iran] has driven it out of its strategic position within 40 years,” General Hossein Salami said on Sunday.

Referring to the Iranian nation's awareness and insight in the face of the United States and its allies, the IRGC chief said, “While the enemy has targeted the health, security, livelihood, religion and culture of the Iranians, their malicious plans will never be realized as the Iranian nation has chosen patience and perseverance in the face of all the maximum pressures.”

“This is just the beginning as this nation has never relied on the oppressive enemy even for a moment,” Major General Salami added.

Basij thinking not bound to geographical limitations

The IRGC chief also pointed to the Basij Week, which marks the anniversary of the Basij force’s creation nearly a year after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution under the direction of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Major General Salami said that Basiji thinking has no geographical limitations as it spread through the furthest points in the world.

“Basij discourse has proliferated in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq; it has even spread to Latin America and parts of Africa," he added.

“Imam Khomeini with his miracle turned the mobilization on earth into a transcendent truth and by the will of God planted this noble lineage in the land of faith and belief of all people,” the IRGC chief said.

“Basij is a blessed lineage that has its roots in the faith of the people and its branches in the spiritual world,” the top commander added.

Referring to the spiritual and sincere approach of the Basij in serving the people, he said, "The Basij forces are in fact the true fighters in the path of God.”

“History has proved over the past 41 years the Basij has always been helping the nation in any seemingly insurmountable difficulty; it is a thought that breaks deadlocks and opens the way for battle in the path of God.”

He added, “Today, the Basij is a point of reliance, trust and inner peace of the people because in times of crisis, such as floods, earthquakes and poverty, it is the Basij that is present among the people.”

